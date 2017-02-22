Former BHS on Princes Street to be turned into hotel

The new development in Edinburgh city centre will also include a rooftop restaurant.

Plans to turn a former flagship BHS in Edinburgh into a hotel with 'skybar' restaurant have been approved.

The proposals were submitted after the collapse of the high street giant last year, which led to the Princes Street site being sold off.

On Wednesday, councillors approved the development of a 133-bed hotel. The project will also include retail space and a restaurant on the top floor overlooking the city.

The previous extension of the BHS on Rose Street will be demolished and a new building constructed with two units which could house either restaurants or retail opportunities.

When it revealed the proposals last year, building owners La Salle Investment Management said it had already received interest from several "major fashion retailers" and "high quality hoteliers".

