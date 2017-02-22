Suspicious blaze on Borders farm probed by police

Officers appeal for information after barn fire near Earlston.

Fire: Police have launched an investigation (file pic). STV

Police are treating a fire that caused "substantial damage" to a farm building in the Borders as suspicious.

The blaze happened between 6.15pm and 7.15pm on Tuesday near to Purveshaugh Farm on the B6397 road, Earlston.

Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue personnel attended and brought the fire under control.

No people or livestock were harmed during the incident but substantial damage was caused to the barn, including the roof collapsing.

Officers investigating say they are treating the blaze as suspicious.

Inspector Alistair Hutchens said: "This has been a substantial fire in an area that contains livestock and is well used by agricultural workers.

"We believe the fire to be suspicious and are asking for the public's help in tracing those responsible.

"I would ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to please get in touch as soon as possible".

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimetstoppers on 0800 555 111.

