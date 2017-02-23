Low-cost flights to the US to take off from Edinburgh

Norwegian Air Shuttle says routes to smaller American airports will start at £69.

Norwegian: Firm announces 14 new direct flights to the US.

New low-cost flights from Edinburgh to the United States will begin this summer, it has been announced.

Norwegian Air Shuttle said it will offer 14 new direct flights to smaller airports in the New York, Boston and New England.

It revealed the first 10,000 seats on the new services will be £69 one-way, with the normal cost being £79 a flight.

Norwegian Air said the routes were to smaller airports which had "significantly lower landing charges" than larger sites in the United States, meaning they were cheaper than other transatlantic flights.

The airline's chief executive Bjorn Kjos said: "Norwegian is shaking up transatlantic travel once again with ground-breaking fares and never before seen routes.

"The cost of transatlantic travel has been too high for too long so by connecting Scotland with smaller US airports, we can offer some truly affordable fares, allowing as many people as possible to fly."

The flights are due to take off from Edinburgh to the Rhode Island, Connecticut and Hudson Valley airports in New York.

It will also operate a route to its new flight crew bases at Rhode Island's TF Green Airport and Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York.

Year-round flights from those airports to Edinburgh will begin in June.

Gordon Dewar , Edinburgh Airport's chief executive, said: "These new low-cost direct services between Scotland's capital city and the east coast of America are a real game-changer - making travel between these two parts of the world easier than ever before and opening up possibilities to more business and leisure passengers than ever before.

"Norwegian is a great, innovative partner for Edinburgh Airport and we look forward to working with them in synergy and delivering more choice, opportunity, jobs and economic growth here in Scotland."