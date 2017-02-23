Man stabbed by would-be robber in wristwatch struggle

The 20-year-old victim was targeted near the Ocean Terminal shopping centre.

Ocean Terminal: Man targeted on way to Victoria Quay. alljengi

A man has been stabbed during an attempted robbery in Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old man was walking from Ocean Terminal towards Victoria Quay in Leith at about 10pm on Tuesday when he was approached by another man who attempted to steal his watch.

A struggle ensued, during which the victim suffered a puncture wound to his stomach.

Emergency services were called and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he was treated for his injuries before being discharged.

Officers described the suspect as white, 6ft, of average build and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top with the hood up.

There are no details on the weapon he used in the attack.

Detective sergeant Neil Spowart said: "This was a very frightening incident for the victim, who sustained a painful injury to his abdomen as a result. Thankfully, though, he was not more seriously hurt.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the Victoria Quay area on Tuesday evening or who can help us identify the male responsible.

"Anyone with information should contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or, alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.