Car bursts into flames near Scotsman Hotel in Edinburgh

Traffic brought to a halt by incident on North Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

Fire: North Bridge closed in both directions. Adam Ramsay

Traffic was brought to a halt after a car caught fire in Edinburgh city centre.

The vehicle burst into flames as it crossed the North Bridge and came to a halt in the middle of the road outside the Scotsman Hotel around 3pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene and closed the bridge in both directions.

No one was hurt in the incident and the road was reopened at 3.30pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.04pm on Thursday, February 23, we were alerted to reports of vehicle fire on North Bridge in Edinburgh.

"Firefighters extinguished the fire using a high-power hose. There were no casualties.

"Crews ensured the area was made safe before leaving the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.