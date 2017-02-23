Gambling addict embezzled £134,000 from Post Office

Daryl Louden stole the money from his workplace in Ferry Road, Edinburgh.

Court: Louden told manager he would repay the money (file pic). Deadline

A gambling addict embezzled over £134,000 while working at a Post Office, a court heard.

Daryl Louden, 26, stole the money from his workplace in Ferry Road, Edinburgh, over a period of eight months in 2016 and spent it on online gambling sites.

At the city's sheriff court on Thursday, fiscal depute Anthony Steele said Louden was caught after telling area manager David Richardson he did not want to be considered for promotion.

Mr Richardson became curious about Louden's reasons and carried out a spot check at the Post Office during which he realised £134,177 was missing.

He then confronted Louden about the missing cash, at which point the employee confessed and told him he planned to pay it back.

Louden told Mr Richardson he had a gambling addiction "which had ruined a relationship and his life".

Defence solicitor Jennifer McEvinney told the court her client had had online accounts with three betting companies, gambling on football and horse racing.

She said Louden "broke down in Richardson's car and told him everything. Both men decided to go to the police".

Ms McEvinney said Louden had been engaged, but as a result of the offence that had ended, as his fiancée "simply could not come to terms with what he had done".

Sheriff Crowe deferred sentence Louden for reports and allowed him bail, warning him: "You must appreciate this was a very serious breach of trust".

