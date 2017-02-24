Racist abuse of Hibs player on Twitter probed by police

Marvin Bartley was targeted in an online post while playing in Edinburgh derby.

Marvin Bartley: Hibs player subjected to alleged hate crime. SNS

The racist abuse of a Hibernian FC player on Twitter while he played in the Edinburgh derby match is being investigated by police.

Marvin Bartley was targeted on social media during his team's 3-1 victory over rivals Hearts on Wednesday.

A Twitter user, named @StevenLeeHMFC, stated in a post he hoped the 29-year-old midfielder would die and referred to him using racial slurs.

After the game had concluded, Mr Bartley responded to the user stating he was: "Still alive and kicking pal, hope you've recovered from your stuffing last night".

Police Scotland confirmed it is now investigating the racist abuse.

A spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of a hate crime committed via social media during the Hibernian v Hearts football match at Easter Road on Wednesday February 22.

"Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.