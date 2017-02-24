Racist abuse of Hibs player on Twitter probed by police
Marvin Bartley was targeted in an online post while playing in Edinburgh derby.
The racist abuse of a Hibernian FC player on Twitter while he played in the Edinburgh derby match is being investigated by police.
Marvin Bartley was targeted on social media during his team's 3-1 victory over rivals Hearts on Wednesday.
A Twitter user, named @StevenLeeHMFC, stated in a post he hoped the 29-year-old midfielder would die and referred to him using racial slurs.
After the game had concluded, Mr Bartley responded to the user stating he was: "Still alive and kicking pal, hope you've recovered from your stuffing last night".
Police Scotland confirmed it is now investigating the racist abuse.
A spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating a report of a hate crime committed via social media during the Hibernian v Hearts football match at Easter Road on Wednesday February 22.
"Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances."
