Edinburgh plane crash in Amsterdam under investigation

The Flybe aircraft's landing gear failed as it touched down in high winds.

Crash: Flybe plane after incident at Schipol Airport. David Fleming/ITV

An air accident investigation is under way after a plane from Edinburgh crashed in the Netherlands.

The Flybe aircraft's landing gear failed as it touched down in high winds at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Thursday.

None of the plane's 59 passengers were injured in the crash at 5pm local time and they had left the airport by 8.30pm.

UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch experts are being sent to Schiphol to join a team from the Dutch Safety Board (DSB). They will be assisted by Flybe's own investigators.

The airline's chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener said: "Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew.



"Our pilots regularly train for situations such as this in simulators at our training academy in Exeter. Our cabin crew are also fully trained to deal with these situations professionally.

"We have sent a specialist team to offer assistance to the investigation and we will now do all we can to understand the cause of this incident"

The DSB is carrying out a separate inquiry into safety at Schiphol following a series of accidents at the airport.

Earlier on Thursday, a Flybe plane flying between Glasgow and Birmingham was forced to make an emergency landing after one if its engines failed.

