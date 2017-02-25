Rugby fans hit by train disruption as lines are damaged

Fans are heading to Murrayfield for the Scotland v Wales Six Nations match.

Rail: Damage to lines (file pic) © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Rugby fans travelling to the Scotland v Wales match at Murrayfield have been hit with disruption as train services are delayed or cancelled.

ScotRail said damage to overhead electric lines near Haymarket station meant some services were terminated.

The disruption has lead to queues at Glasgow Queen Street station and overcrowded trains.

The Six Nations match is due to start at 2.25pm.

Services between Helensburgh Central and Edinburgh, along with services between Milngavie and Edinburgh via Airdrie, have been affected.

ScotRail said the disruption is expected to last until 2pm on Saturday.

The rail operator advised customers: "We are now able to operate our trains from Helensburgh to Haymarket and our trains from Milngavie to Edinburgh.

"Buses will remain in place at Bathgate to supplement the train service when required.

"Passengers can still use their tickets from Edinburgh Park on the Tram service and also on trains into Edinburgh.

"Passengers with tickets can travel on First Bus between Bathgate and Edinburgh and also between Bathgate and Falkirk, just present your ticket to the driver when boarding.

"Tickets can also be used on Lothian Bus and Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh Park and Haymarket/Edinburgh."

It advised any travellers who were delayed for longer than 30 minutes to claim compensation under the Delay Repay scheme.