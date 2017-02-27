Scot dies after being hit by high-speed train in Austria

Fraser McGill is believed to have stepped backwards off a platform.

Fatality: Mr McGill was 'hurled to the ground'. Priwo

An Edinburgh-born man has died after being struck by a high-speed train in an accident in Austria.

Fraser McGill is understood to have stepped backwards off a platform at Grillgasse station in Vienna before being hit by the intercity train.

Police said the 48-year-old, who lived in the Austrian capital, fell after "moving too close to the platform".

A local police spokesman said: "The man was hurled to the ground and seriously injured. He died [at the scene]."

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said: "We are in contact with the local authorities following the death of a British man in Vienna, Austria.

"We are ready to provide support to his family at this difficult time."

