Casting call for extras in Edinburgh 'blockbuster'

Residents aged between 16 and 90 invited to play part in major feature film.

Filming: Locations around Edinburgh will feature in the 'blockbuster'.

Edinburgh residents are being invited to apply for small parts in a new blockbuster due to be filmed in the capital.

Casting firm Uni-versalEXTRAS put out a call for potential extras aged between 16 and 90.

The company, which has worked on high-profile productions such as Outlander and The Secret Agent, said filming was due to start in March.

The name and theme of the new film is being kept under wraps however Uni-versalEXTRAS said it was "set to be the biggest yet".

The job application described the production as a "blockbuster".

Anyone who wishes to apply for a part as an extra should have "easy access" to Edinburgh and the surrounding areas.

