  • STV
  • MySTV

Hearts and Everton legend Alex Young dies, aged 80

STV

'The Golden Vision' was a key member of the Gorgie club's title-winning sides in the 1950s.

Alex Young: The former Hearts and Everton player at a friendly match between the two.
Alex Young: The former Hearts and Everton player at a friendly match between the two. SNS

Heart of Midlothian great Alex Young has died in Edinburgh at the age of 80.

The winger, who was a key part of Hearts' league-winning teams in the 1950s, went on to have a distinguished career at Everton.

The Tynecastle side have said he was one of the club's "finest ever players".

Loanhead-born Young signed for Hearts in 1955 while still working at the local colliery.

His 20 goals were pivotal to the club's 1957/58 Scottish League Championship win. He also lifted the Scottish Cup and the League Cup.

Young went on to win the English league title with Everton in 1963 and the FA Cup three years later, earning the nickname The Golden Vision.

He made 273 appearances for Everton after joining in 1960, and scored 87 times before departing for Glentoran in 1968.

Young also made eight appearances for Scotland, scoring five times.

In a post on the Everton website, his son Alex Jnr said: "We are all very sad and will miss him terribly.

"He passed away peacefully with my mum by his side at a small hospital close to Edinburgh.

"He has been ill for a few weeks but he battled on bravely. It's still very raw but I wanted people on Merseyside to know.

"He loved Everton, he loved being back at Goodison Park. He always said it was like going to church."

A post on the Hearts website read: "He will go down in history as one of Hearts' finest ever players and the club would like to offer its sincere condolences to Alex's friends and family."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.