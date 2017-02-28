Young girl cut free from car after two-vehicle crash

The B969 in Glenrothes, Fife, was closed following the collision on Monday.

A young child was among two people who had to be cut free from a vehicle after a two-car crash in Fife.

The collision took place on the B969 in Glenrothes between the Leslie and Glenwood roundabouts near the Shell garage.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.20pm on Monday.

Firefighters used cutting equipment to free a young girl and another occupant from the rear of one of the vehicles.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.19pm on Monday, to a two vehicle road traffic collision on the B969 near to the Glenwood Centre, Glenrothes.

"Two fire appliances from the town were mobilised to the scene. Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to safely remove two people from the rear of one of the vehicles.

" A single female casualty was then transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. Crews ensured the area was made safe before leaving at 8.06pm."

No one was reported to be injured and the incident was cleared by 9.15pm.

