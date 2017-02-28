Man charged over string of robberies at newsagents

Cash and a number of items were stolen from stores in south west Edinburgh.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court (file pic).

A man has been arrested after three robberies at convenience stores in south west Edinburgh.

Newsagents in Slateford Road, Comiston Road and Oxgangs Broadway were targeted on Sunday, February 12.

Various items and cash was stolen from each of the shops, prompting an urgent CCTV appeal from police.

A 31-year-old man was detained and charged over the incidents after police searched a property on Gorgie Road on Monday.

The man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

