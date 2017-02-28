Man charged over string of robberies at newsagents
Cash and a number of items were stolen from stores in south west Edinburgh.
A man has been arrested after three robberies at convenience stores in south west Edinburgh.
Newsagents in Slateford Road, Comiston Road and Oxgangs Broadway were targeted on Sunday, February 12.
Various items and cash was stolen from each of the shops, prompting an urgent CCTV appeal from police.
A 31-year-old man was detained and charged over the incidents after police searched a property on Gorgie Road on Monday.
The man is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.