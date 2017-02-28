Boy seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus

A schoolboy aged 13 has been taken to hospital following the incident in Fife.

A teenage schoolboy has been seriously injured after he became trapped under a bus in Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision in Allan Crescent at 3.45pm.

The boy, aged 13, was freed from underneath the bus by firefighters, who used specialist equipment to lift the vehicle.

He has now been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Another boy, aged 12, was also injured and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Three appliances were immediately mobilised to the scene.

"Firefighters assisted in moving the bus to allow paramedics to reach a casualty.

"The crews thereafter ensured the bus was made safe before leaving the scene."

A Police Scotland statement urged anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police in Fife were called to a car park on Allan Crescent in Dunfermline around 3.45pm on Tuesday, February 28 following a report of a collision involving a bus and two children.

"A 12-year-old boy was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service and a 13-year-old boy has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

"Anyone with information about this which may be able to help with the investigation is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 3.40pm today to attend a road traffic collision on Allan Crescent, Dunfermline.

"We dispatched two ambulances, an ambulance officer, our special operations response team (SORT) from Newbridge and Medic One.

"One male patient in his teens was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."