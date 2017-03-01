Corrie McKeague: Man arrested over missing RAF gunner

The development comes as police prepare to search a landfill site for clues.

Missing: Police have carried out extensive searches for Corrie McKeague.

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation into missing Fife serviceman Corrie McKeague.

The 26-year-old is being held by police on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Suffolk Police said the man was being questioned over information given to officers leading the inquiry into Mr McKeague's disappearance.

Detectives stressed the man in custody was not the driver of a bin lorry that collected rubbish from the area in Bury St Edmunds where the 23-year-old gunner, from Dunfermline, was last seen on September 24.

The development came as preparatory work continues on a landfill site at nearby Milton, where a police search is due to start within a week.

Officers also issued fresh footage of two people seen on foot in the "horseshoe" area of Bury St Edmunds around the time of the last confirmed sighting of Mr McKeague.

Police said the pair were seen on CCTV between 3.20am and 5.20am on Saturday, September 24.

Detective superintendent Katie Elliott said: "We are continuing to make progress on the investigation and we will be starting the landfill site search as soon as the preparatory work is complete.

"We have been carrying out a lot of enquiries behind the scenes and our work continues to find the truth about what happened to Corrie."

