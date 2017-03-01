  • STV
  • MySTV

Council loses bid to gain parental rights over child

STV

Girl's parents, who have learning difficulties, overturn legal order at Supreme Court.

Supreme Court: West Lothian Council had permanence order for girl (file pic).
Supreme Court: West Lothian Council had permanence order for girl (file pic). Hogweard / cropped

A council has lost its legal bid to gain parental rights over a child whose parents have learning difficulties.

The girl's parents appealed to the UK Supreme Court after Scotland's highest court upheld a decision to grant West Lothian Council a permanence order for her.

This order extinguished the parents' rights and responsibilities, transferring them to the local authority.

It also specified there should be no contact between the child and her parents and included an order granting authority to adopt.

Born in 2013, the girl, referred to as EV, has been in care since her birth.

West Lothian Council applied for the permanence order following concern about her father, who in 2010 was charged with criminal sexual conduct with another learning disabled person of a similar age, although the charges were dropped.

The parents appealed against the decision but the Inner House of the Court of Session upheld the permanence order, though it quashed the authority to adopt and removed the prohibition on contact.

The mother and father then further appealed to the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday issued its judgment refusing the petition for a permanence order.

Judges found the decision was "deficient in a number of respects" and did not determine the threshold issue which must be considered before making a permanence order.

According to the test, the court must not make an order unless it considers it would be better for the child that the order be made than it is not.

It must also be satisfied, in relation to each of the parents, that the child's residence with that person is likely to be "seriously detrimental" to her welfare.

In a statement, the judges said: "Although much was said about the local authority's concerns about the father's behaviour years earlier, nothing was said, for example, about how the child's current foster care arrangements were working or about the prospects of a suitable adoptive placement being found.

"There was no analysis of the merits of her living with a foster carer, who has no intention of adopting her, as compared with her living with her parents.

"At the most basic level, the possibility of her parents being able to offer her a permanent home might have been a relevant factor, particularly if the prospects of her being adopted were poor, to set against the negative factors."

The Lord Ordinary heard evidence from social workers that even with their extensive support, the mother, who has two children by a previous partner, "might only even master physical care tasks and not manage the more complex tasks of meeting EV's emotional and social needs".

Social workers were concerned about the mother's ability to meet EV's emotional and social needs and the father's ability to acquire parenting skills.

They said it is apparent the local authority still considers adoption is the best option for the child.

The judges concluded: "In these circumstances, the most sensible way forward is for this court to allow the appeals and refuse the petition, leaving it to the local authority to commence fresh proceedings as and when that may be appropriate."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.