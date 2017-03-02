Edinburgh College lecturers to strike over dismissal

Picket lines will form outside college campuses from 7.30am on Thursday.

College: Action follows months of discussions (file pic). Edinburgh College by Keith Hunter

Lecturers at Edinburgh College are to strike on Thursday over claims a colleague was unfairly dismissed.

Picket lines will form outside college campuses from 7.30am, while lecturers will meet with students and supporters at the Scottish Parliament at noon.

It comes after a ballot of Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) members found 76% were in favour of industrial action in support of the dismissed lecturer.

The union believes the lecturer was sacked unfairly via a disciplinary process that relies on anonymous complaints.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: "The EIS-FELA (Further Education Lecturers' Association) branch in Edinburgh College is taking this action in support of their colleague, following many months of fruitless discussions with college management over this dismissal.

"With no other option left open to us, staff requested an industrial action ballot from the EIS which resulted in a 76% vote in favour of industrial action."

Edinburgh College branch secretary Penny Gower added: "We are hopeful that Edinburgh College will acknowledge the strength of feeling amongst lecturing staff, pull back from the brink, and return this lecturer to the classroom where he belongs."

