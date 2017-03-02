Taxi driver robbed of £7500 Rolex watch at knifepoint

The victim suffered injuries to his hand during a struggle in Edinburgh.

Robbery: A Rolex was stolen from the taxi driver.

A taxi driver was threatened at knifepoint by a passenger who made off with his Rolex watch in Edinburgh.

The private hire driver picked up a fare on Rannoch Road in Clermiston in the early hours of last Friday.

The 55-year-old took the passenger to an all-night bakery on Morrison Street before dropping him off outside a block of flats on Wardlaw Place in Gorgie.

He then threatened the driver with a knife and demanded he hand over a Rolex watch.

A struggle ensued and the victim's hand was cut before the suspect fled with the watch worth £7500.

He is described as black, 5ft 8in, with a medium build and short dark hair shaved at sides and slightly longer on top.

He had a short beard and was wearing a black Nike Jacket with the Nike logo and lettering, dark trousers and red trainers.

Detective constable Joyce Gunderson said: "In addition to the painful injury to his hand, the victim is also extremely upset at the theft of his very valuable watch and we are eager to hear from anyone who can help us trace both the suspect and the stolen item.

"If you remember seeing any suspicious activity around Wardlaw Place around 5am last Friday, or have any other information relevant to our investigation then please contact police immediately."

Anyone with details can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

