Edinburgh festivals anniversary marked with £2.3m fund

Scottish Government supports creative talent in the 70th year of events in the capital.

Edinburgh festivals: 2017 will mark 70 years since the first events. STV

A £2.3 million investment is being made in Scottish talent to help mark the 70th anniversary year of Edinburgh festivals.

The funding aims to support skills, talent development and projects across Scotland's diverse communities.

The Scottish Government allocated the cash through the Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund in 2017/18.

The first of the projects will be Talent Lab, part of the Edinburgh International Film Festival's programme for new and emerging film-makers.

Meeting young film-makers at the Filmhouse in Edinburgh, Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "This funding for Edinburgh's festivals will see investment in the skills and talent of both emerging and established artists here in Scotland, which supports the development of new international opportunities, networks and partnerships among festivals.

"As Edinburgh festivals celebrate their 70th anniversary, it is a time for our artists to dream, reflect, invent and celebrate by bringing Scotland to the world and the world to Scotland through arts and culture. I look forward to seeing the cultural excellence of our world renowned festivals over the coming months.

"The Scottish Government Expo funding cycle kicks off with the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which will receive £110,000. I'm proud that this funding has helped our young people access the film industry by offering a range of activities to inspire and support their careers."

Other events to receive funding are the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival (£140,000), Edinburgh Art Festival (£140,000), Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society (£560,000), Edinburgh International Festival (£200,000), and Edinburgh International Science Festival 2018 (£130,000).

Ken Hay, chairman of Festivals Edinburgh, said the funding helps ensure Scottish artists "have a pre-eminent place on the most global of Scotland's cultural platforms to showcase our creative, outward looking nation".

Lorna Duguid of Creative Scotland said: "This funding will enable the creation and exhibition of new work and create important connections that will showcase Scotland's rich creative talent internationally."

