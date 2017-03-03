CCTV appeal after man's teeth knocked out near Scotmid

The 32-year-old victim also suffered a broken jaw in Niddrie, Edinburgh, on Tuesday.

CCTV: Police want to speak to man seen in nearby chip shop.

A CCTV appeal has been made after a man had several teeth knocked out and was left with a broken jaw in an attack outside a Scotmid.

The 32-year-old victim was struck in the face with a weapon during the serious assault in Niddrie, Edinburgh.

On Friday, officers released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident outside the store and Duddingston Fry chip shop on Duddingston Park South around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Detective constable Iain Wallace said: "This attack has seen the victim sustain serious facial injuries and we're currently pursuing various lines of inquiry as part of our investigation.

"Anyone who may recognise this man, or who witnessed the incident itself, is urged to get in touch with officers as soon as possible."

The man police are seeking in connection with the attack is described as early to mid-20s, 5ft 8in with short black hair. He was wearing a white shirt, black trousers and braces.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.

