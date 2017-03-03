Teenage boy attacks jogger on footpath in robbery bid

Officers described the incident as a 'frightening ordeal' for the female victim.

Attempted robbery: The victim was shaken by the incident (file pic). Deadline News

A teenage boy attacked a jogger from behind before trying to grab her mobile phone.

The 29-year-old woman had been running on a footpath between Redcraig Road and Langton Gardens in East Calder, West Lothian, when she was assaulted on Thursday.

A young boy approached her from behind and hit her on the back at around 7pm.

He tried to steal her phone, which was strapped to her arm, however he was not successful.

He ran off past the Scotmid store and hair salon on Redcraig Road.

The suspect is described as white, around 14 years old, approximately 5ft 6in tall with a slim build and short dark hair.

He was wearing a dark grey Adidas hooded top with a large logo on the front and the hood up, black trousers and a black backpack.

Detective Constable Craig Ireland from Livingston CID said: "While the victim was not injured, nor did she lose her phone, this was a frightening incident for her and we are actively looking to trace the male responsible.

"Anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious around Redcraig Road or Langton Gardens on Thursday evening should contact police immediately.

"Prior to the attempted robbery, the woman believes she saw the suspect walking into Firpark Grove, so anyone in this area with information relevant to our investigation should also get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

