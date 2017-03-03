New 500-home development to transform prominent gap site

Developers to break ground on the project at Fountainbridge in Edinburgh this year.

Vision: An artist's impression of how the new development will look.

Plans for a new development in Edinburgh featuring more than 500 apartments and shops, bars and restaurants have been revealed.

The area at Fountainbridge, across from the India Quay canalside project, has been lying empty for many years.

The Springside site, which was owned by Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, already has 250 properties, including flats for 600 students.

The firm has now sold the remaining section of the land to Moda Living and Apache Capital Partners.

The developers, who already have planning permission, plan to break ground on the project by the end of the year.

The new complex will also have a public square and communal gardens.



David Yaldron, director city centre development of the Grosvenor, previously described the development as an "important and exciting step forward for the area's wider regeneration".

Public space: Project will open up gap site.

