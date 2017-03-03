Woman, 72, charged over package sent to police station

A suspicious item was delivered to Levenmouth Police Station on January 17.

Levenmouth: Police launched probe to trace sender (file pic). Google 2017

A 72-year-old woman has been charged over the delivery of a suspicious package to a police station in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Levenmouth Police Station in Methil, Fife, at around 10am on Tuesday, January 17.

They sealed off the station while officers assessed the package but found it carried "no risk to the public".

Police Scotland then launched an investigation to trace its sender.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police in Fife can confirm that a 72-year-old woman has been charged following the delivery of a suspicious package to Levenmouth Police Station."

She will appear in court at a later date.

