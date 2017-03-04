Six in hospital after blaze rips through tenement block

Residents became trapped after fire broke out in stairwell in Brougham Place, Edinburgh.

Brougham Place: Residents became trapped after fire in stairwell. 2017 Google

Six people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a block of flats in the early hours.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a four-storey tenement block in Edinburgh city centre at around 6.50am on Saturday.

The fire service said a blaze in the stairwell of the flats in Brougham Place had caused "heavy smoke logging" and trapped people in upper-level flats.

A turntable ladder was used to rescue six people from second and third-floor properties in the block.

They were all given oxygen by fire crews before being passed to paramedics who took them to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.