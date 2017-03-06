Taxi driver dragged from car by gang in racist attack

One of the ten teenage youths jumped on bonnet and smashed windscreen.

Police: Officers are appealing for information (file pic). © STV

A taxi driver was dragged from his car by a gang of youths during a racist attack in Edinburgh.

One of the group of ten teenagers jumped on the bonnet of the taxi and smashed the windscreen.

The attackers stole a three-figure sum of money from the driver in Pilton.

Police said the driver was targeted on West Pilton Place around 6.55pm on Sunday.

The same group of youths, who are believed to be aged between 14 and 20, had earlier stepped out in front of his car at the junction of Crewe Road Gardens and West Pilton Place before stealing an item from his boot.

Detective constable Euan Hair said: "We are treating this assault and robbery as racially motivated and are determined to track down these suspects as quickly as possible.

"This man was simply going about his legitimate business and he has a right to do so without being assaulted.

"There is no place for racism in our communities and we will use all resources available to deal with those responsible swiftly."

Boys and girls were involved in the gang attack.

The teenage boy who jumped on the taxi is described as tall, of slim build and was wearing a red top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

