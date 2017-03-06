Body found in search for missing man from Midlothian

Kenny Allan, 46, was last seen on Friday morning at an address in Dalkeith.

Kenny Allan: Family have been informed of discovery. Police Scotland

A body has been recovered in the search for a man from Midlothian missing since Friday.

Kenny Allan, 46, was last seen at around 9.50am on March 3 at an address in Komarom Place, Dalkeith.

Police then launched a missing person investigation.

Officers searching in the Dalkeith area discovered a man's body at around 11am on Monday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Allan's family have been informed.

There appear to be no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector John Dryden from Dalkeith Police Station said: "While we are still awaiting formal identification we have liaised with Mr Allan's family and will continue to provide them with all the necessary support they require at this time.

"I would like to thank our communities for their assistance during this investigation."

