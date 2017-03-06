Man charged following assault outside Scotmid store

A 32-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries on Duddingston Park South in Edinburgh.

Police: Public thanked for help with investigation (file pic).

A man has been charged over an assault outside a Scotmid store in Edinburgh.

A 32-year-old man needed medical treatment for serious facial injuries.

The serious assault took place outside the Scotmid and Duddingston Fry chip shop on Duddingston Park South at about 7.30pm on Tuesday.

On Monday, Police Scotland announced a 24-year-old man had been arrested and charged. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Detectives from the Edinburgh Violence Reduction Unit thanked the public for their help in the investigation.

