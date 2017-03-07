  • STV
Campaigners live in tree for week in hotel protest

STV

The demonstrators have set up camp on land in the Grassmarket in Edinburgh.

Protest: Andrea Massa-Bernucci living in tree. Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

Campaigners have spent a week living in a tree in a protest against the development of a nearby hotel.

Dreamvale Properties wants to evict the protesters, who have set up camp 20ft above ground in the Grassmarket in Edinburgh.

The tree stands at the edge of land earmarked for the 225-bedroom hotel, which was given planning permission in November.

Simon Byrom, who was replaced by fellow protester Andrea Massa-Bernucci on Tuesday, said: "This land needs to revert back to public ownership.

"It's far too precious to be given away to private development. This land has been set aside as long as this tree has been here.

"And besides fundamentally compromising the library's future development, the proposed hotel would overshadow the library with up to 80% loss of natural light."

Edinburgh: Police stand watch at the scene. Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

"The key issue here is that the Old Town community is hanging by a thread," he added.

"It's in critical decline and Edinburgh really, really does not need more hotels.

"There's a certain irony here - the success of author JK Rowling has drawn much attention to the Old Town and yet consequently the Central Library is now under major threat."

A petition launched against the hotel development has so far gained around 4400 signatures.

Grassmarket: Protesters are living in sycamore tree. Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

