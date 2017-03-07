Family 'devastated' after death of teenager at his home
Liam McAlpine, 14, died on Leven Drive in Glenrothes, Fife, at the weekend.
A schoolboy who died at the weekend in Fife has been named by police.
Liam McAlpine, 14, died at his home on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes on Sunday.
Police are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances of his death.
In a statement issued through police, his family said: "We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother Liam McAlpine.
"We wish to be left in private to mourn."
Detective inspector June Peebles said: "Liam's death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates at this very difficult time.
"We are continuing our enquiries into Liam's death.
"We would ask anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.