Family 'devastated' after death of teenager at his home

Liam McAlpine, 14, died on Leven Drive in Glenrothes, Fife, at the weekend.

Liam McAlpine: Boy described as 'beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother'.

A schoolboy who died at the weekend in Fife has been named by police.

Liam McAlpine, 14, died at his home on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes on Sunday.

Police are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances of his death.

In a statement issued through police, his family said: "We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son, grandson, nephew and brother Liam McAlpine.

"We wish to be left in private to mourn."

Detective inspector June Peebles said: "Liam's death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates at this very difficult time.

"We are continuing our enquiries into Liam's death.

"We would ask anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.