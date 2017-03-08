Medication warning to parents after teenage boy's death

Liam McAlpine's headteacher also paid tribute to the 'cheerful, pleasant' schoolboy.

Death: Prescription drugs warning.

Parents have been warned that prescription drugs are circulating among schoolchildren in Fife, following the death of 14-year-old Liam McAlpine at the weekend.

The schoolboy died at his home in Elgin Drive, Glenrothes on Sunday.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances around Liam's death.

In a letter to parents sent out on Tuesday, Fife council warned about a number of drugs which were thought to be circulating around secondary school children in Glenrothes.



Authorities believe the children may have access to antidepressant Citalopram, antihistamine Fexofanadine and beta-blocker Bedranol.

Citalopram and Bedranol are not approved for use with children.

The letter said: "While there does not appear to be any issues with the composition of these medications, if consumed they can cause serious side effects and may have life-changing consequences. It is never safe to take someone else's medicine.

"If you suspect that your child may have taken any of these you should seek immediate medical attention for your child."

Anyone with health concerns has been advised to contact NHS 24 via 111 or call 999 in an emergency.

In a statement released through Police Scotland on Tuesday, Liam's family said they had been left "devastated" by his death.

Last month, the teenager had posted videos on YouTube where he had spoken about being gay and suffering bullying in the past.

In one video he said he saw people being bullied "all the time" in his school and called on teachers to "get the bullying sorted."

As she paid tribute to the "cheerful, pleasant" Glenrothes High pupil, Liam's headteacher Avril McNeill said the school had a "robust" anti-bullying policy.

She said: "We are all deeply saddened by the news of Liam's death and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

"Liam was a cheerful, pleasant and likeable pupil with an excellent attendance record at school. He will be missed within our school community. Our guidance teachers, psychological and community chaplaincy teams are on hand to offer support to any pupils or staff who may need it.

"We have a robust anti-bullying policy at Glenrothes High School. Bullying in any form is unacceptable and we have a number of systems in place to support children and help them to feel safe.

"I would urge anyone who is feeling threatened or vulnerable to report this to someone they trust."

Police have asked anyone with information which could help their investigation to come forward.

Speaking on Tuesday, detective inspector June Peebles said: "Liam's death is a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates at this very difficult time.

"We are continuing our enquiries into Liam's death.

"We would ask anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101."