Farmer attacked by gang who drove off on his quad bike

Three young men, who were 'covered in mud', carried out the robbery in West Lothian.

Police: Officers are appealing after the robbery (file pic). STV

A farmer was targeted by a gang in a "despicable" attack before they drove off on his £6000 quad bike.

The victim was robbed of his green Honda 420cc vehicle while working in West Lothian.

Police said three men assaulted him before taking the keys for his quad bike near Blackburn.

Constable Craig Ireland said: "This was a despicable attack on a farmer going about his business for the purpose of stealing his quad bike.

"Thankfully he was not seriously injured in this robbery but he has been deprived of a vehicle he needs to do the day-to-day work on the farm.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist us with this investigation."

The suspects are around 18 or 19 and poke with local accents. Police said they were all "covered in mud."

The first was around 6ft, of skinny build and was wearing a dark navy hooded top with the hood up, which was pulled tight around his face. He wore matching tracksuit bottoms.

Police said the second attacker was around 5ft 10in, of stocky build and tanned. He was wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up and pulled tight around his face.

The third suspect was around 5ft 11in and of skinny build. He was wearing a light grey tracksuit. He had a light balaclava covering his nose and mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

