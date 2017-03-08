Young lottery winner caught drink-driving at McDonald's

Drive-through staff noticed Jane Restorick's speech was slurred and called police.

Lottery: Caught at drive-through. Jeff Holmes

A 21-year-old lottery winner was caught more than three times over the drink-drive limit at a McDonald's drive-through.

Jane Restorick, who won £1m on the National Lottery when she was 17, pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court to drink-driving offence.

Restorick, previously known as Park, from Niddrie, Edinburgh, admitted having 66mcg of alcohol in her breath, when the limit is 22, at a McDonald's at Straiton Mains Road on October 8 last year.

Fiscal depute Nathan Gale told sheriff Gordon Liddle that around 5.46am, Restorick drove into the drive-through area and staff noticed her speech was slurred.

They believed she was under the influence of alcohol and contacted police, who arrived at 6.05am.

Restorick was still in her car in the drive-through and officers noted a strong smell of alcohol.

She was taken to Dalkeith Police station where the test was carried out.

Defence solicitor Stephen Mannifield said his client lived with her mother and was unemployed.

He said: "She accepts that disqualification must follow because the reading was well beyond the minimum."

Mr Mannifield apologised to Mr Liddle, telling him that Restorick had left her licence in her car at home.

The offence, he said: "was a mistake", adding: "She had consumed alcohol three times the limit and decided to transfer herself and a friend to McDonald's."

He added Restorick had a limited record but no previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Mr Mannifield suggested that as a result of Restorick's "poor decision-making" it would be beneficial for her to undergo the drink-driving course.

Mr Liddle told Restorick it was correct to say she had made a bad decision.

The sheriff said: "Anyone with that amount of alcohol is a danger to the public. You could have killed someone and you would have been in a different court on a different charge and lost your freedom for a considerable period of time."

Mr Liddle agreed Restorick could take part in the drive-drive course, adding she would have to pay that herself, fined her £900, disqualified her for 18 months and ordered she surrender her licence to the court within 24 hours.

Mr Mannifield said his client would pay the fine within 24 hours.

