  • STV
  • MySTV

Corrie McKeague: Police think landfill site holds answers

STV

Police believe the search will provide answers for Corrie McKeague's family.

Search: Landfill site checks.
Search: Landfill site checks. Contributed/PA

Police are confident they will find answers for the family of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague in a large-scale search of a landfill site.

A police team is searching through rubbish up to eight metres deep, in an area covering around 920 square metres of the dump in Milton, near Cambridge.

Mr McKeague, 23, from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished on a night out with friends on September 24 last year in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

CCTV shows a waste lorry made a collection in an area of the town, known as the "horseshoe."

Mr McKeague was last seen near the area shortly after a confirmed sighting of him and the vehicle's route appeared to coincide with the movements of Mr McKeague's phone.

Speaking on Wednesday, detective superintendent Katie Elliott said the scale of the search was "huge."

Asked if she thought the search would provide answers for Mr McKeague's family, she said: "This is not something we undertake lightly, a search on this scale, and there has to be a strong rationale behind us coming and mounting an operation of this kind.

"I do have a degree of confidence, I hope we will find some answers as a result of this search."

She continued: "It's been a painstaking and thorough investigation, as a result of that we've been led back to the disposal of waste from the horseshoe area.

"We haven't been able to find Corrie in other lines of enquiry we've conducted and that's caused us to re-check and re-check and brought us here today."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1382365-corrie-mckeague-landfill-search-for-missing-raf-gunner/ | default

It was recently revealed that the load of the waste in the lorry was heavier than first thought.

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of Mr McKeague, has said this could "only mean one thing".

Det Supt Elliott said she does not believe there was a "deliberate attempt to mislead" the investigation, and that the focus had to be on finding Mr McKeague.

The six-month investigation has cost more than £300,000 to date and the search of the landfill site could cost more than £500,000 if it runs to 10 weeks.

Ms Elliott said it was a "dreadful" time for the family of Mr McKeague and her thoughts are with them.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.