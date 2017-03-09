Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with camper van

The man is in a serious condition in hospital following the collision near Eyemouth.

Crash: Road closed for three hours (file pic). STV

A biker was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a camper van.

The crash took place on the A117 near Eyemouth around 3pm on Wednesday.

Police said a black Yamaha MT motorcycle and a white Mercedes Sprinter camper van were involved.

The 30-year-old biker suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a serious condition.

The man driving the camper van was uninjured.

Officers closed the road for three hours as an investigation took place.

Inspector Richard Latto, of the Lothians and Scottish Borders road policing unit, said: "This was a serious collision and we are eager to speak to anyone who may have information.

"I would asked anyone who was on the A1107 near to Eyemouth around 3pm on Wednesday, March 8, and witnessed this collision, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

