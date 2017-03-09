Man and woman charged with break-in at fire death flat

Pair accused of raiding Leven home of Scott Kerr, who died in a blaze last month.

Fire: Scott Kerr died in blaze on morning of February 21. SWNS

Two people have been charged with raiding a flat where a man recently died in a fire.

The alleged break-in took place at the home of Scott Kerr on Waggon Road in Leven, Fife, on Friday.

Mr Kerr died in a fire at the address on the morning of Tuesday, February 21.

His relatives discovered a television and games console were missing when they went to collect his possessions.

Police have now said a 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in relation to housebreaking.

Detectives at Levenmouth CID thanked the public for their help in the investigation.

