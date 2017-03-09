CCTV appeal for pair after teenager seriously assaulted

Police wish to trace two men seen in Edinburgh city centre on Sunday, January 29.

CCTV: Police keen to speak to two men.

A CCTV appeal has been launched for two men to come forward after a teenager was seriously assaulted in Edinburgh city centre.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering serious facial injuries in the attack.

It happened on Frederick Street, outside the Co-Op store, at around 1.30am on Sunday, January 29.

Two men seen on CCTV images are now being sought to help police with their inquiry.

Constable Darrin Scott said: "This assault left the victim with some painful injuries to his face, which required hospital treatment.

"We are keen to trace both individuals seen on these images as part of our investigation and would ask that anyone who can assist in identifying them to contact police immediately."

The first man is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s, of medium build with short hair or balding.

At the time he was wearing a blue or grey long sleeved top with a shirt underneath, dark trousers and dark shoes.

The second man is described as white, also in his late 20s or early 30s, of stocky build and dark short hair.

He was wearing a grey long sleeved shirt with black trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

