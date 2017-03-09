  • STV
  • MySTV

Mother who murdered toddler Liam Fee loses court appeal

PA

Rachel Fee argued her trial judge misdirected jury about culpable homicide charge.

Rachel Fee: The mother, left, and Nyomi Fee killed Liam Fee.
Rachel Fee: The mother, left, and Nyomi Fee killed Liam Fee. PA

A mother jailed for life for murdering her toddler son has lost her appeal against her conviction.

Rachel Fee, 32, argued the judge in her 2016 trial misdirected the jury about the lesser charge of culpable homicide before sending them out to consider their verdict.

Liam Fee, two, died at his home near Glenrothes in Fife on March 22, 2014, following a campaign of horrific abuse spanning more than two years.

Fee, also known as Trelfa, and her civil partner Nyomi Fee, 30, were both convicted of murdering the toddler.

The High Court in Livingston found they grossly abused their position of trust to inflict appalling suffering on the child after subjecting him to a "cruel and pitiless regime" of abuse and neglect.

He suffered fatal heart injuries similar to those found on road crash victims and spent the last few days of his short life in agony from an untreated broken leg and fractured arm.

The pair - originally from Ryton, Tyne and Wear - were also convicted of being behind a catalogue of unspeakable cruelty against two boys in their care, one of whom they tried to blame for Liam's death.

Judge Lord Burns last year handed both women life sentences and ordered Rachel Fee to serve a minimum of 23-and-a-half years behind bars, while "domineering" Nyomi Fee was told to spend at least 24 years in prison.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1355790-mother-and-partner-found-guilty-of-killing-toddler-liam-fee/ | default

Senior judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh heard arguments from Fee's legal team and the Crown last month and have now rejected the appeal in a written opinion.

Fee's appeal centred on what her defence team said was a misdirection by the trial judge during his legal summing-up in May last year.

Defence QC Brian McConnachie told the court the judge did not present to the jury "the possibility that they could convict Nyomi Fee of murder and convict the appellant (Rachel Fee) of culpable homicide".

The lawyer submitted there was a case, on the evidence, for the jury to identify co-accused Nyomi Fee as having been the main "actor" in committing the murder.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC, for the Crown, argued it was a "clear case in which the Crown had established concert for murder".

The appeal verdict, delivered by Lord Turnbull, concluded: "There is therefore no basis upon which it could be said that the appellant did anything less than actively associate herself with a common criminal purpose which included the taking of human life, or carried the obvious risk that human life would be taken, in the carrying out of which murder was committed.

"In the circumstances of this case the evidence led by the Crown clearly established that the appellant had associated herself with a purpose which carried with it the obvious risk that life would be taken.

"We therefore agree with the trial judge and the advocate depute that the directions argued for by the appellant were correctly omitted.

"For the reasons which we have given, the appeal against conviction is refused."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1354543-profile-of-a-killer-couple-nyomi-fee-and-rachel-trelfa/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.