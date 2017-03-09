Man charged with break-in at fire death flat in Fife

Scott Kerr was killed when a blaze tore through his home in Leven on February 21.

Fire: Scott Kerr died in the blaze. SWNS

A man has appeared in court accused of raiding a flat where a man died in a fire just ten days earlier.

Scott Kerr was killed when a blaze swept through his home on Waggon Road in Leven, Fife, on February 21.

A television, games console and computer games were reported missing from the home on March 3.

On Thursday, 40-year-old Kevin Stewart, of Leven, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court facing a charge of theft by housebreaking.

He made no plea or declaration during a brief private hearing and the case was continued for further examination.

Stewart was released on bail ahead of further court dates being set.

A 36-year-old woman was also arrested over the alleged theft but she was released from custody without appearing in court.

The Crown Office said the case against her remains under consideration.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGuinness, of Leven CID, said earlier: "This is a despicable crime which neither the police nor the local community will tolerate.

"This was a property where a man recently died and this incident will just add to the agony already felt by his family.

"I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the break-in, or who has information on person's responsible or the whereabouts of the stolen property, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.