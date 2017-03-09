Bereaved parents to have benefits slashed from April

Widowed mothers unite to raise awareness of upcoming cuts.

A group of widowed mothers in Edinburgh have joined forces to raise awareness about upcoming cuts in benefits for bereaved parents.

Currently, widows and widowers get extra financial support until their children leave school.

However, under changes planned by the UK Government, the payments will stop 18months after a partner's death.

Ministers say the move will make the system fairer but parents who have benefited from the funding say the cuts will be devastating for grieving families.

Lorna McLoughlin told STV News: "I was so traumatised by the turn of events that I couldn't really think past that week.

"The idea of going back to work full-time was completely overwhelming. So Widowed Parent's Allowance gave us at least some security."

Alison Payne added: "I find it really hard that the government is telling me that after 18 months I should be over the death of my husband.

"Grief isn't like that. Grief isn't an ordinary thing that you can chart on a course and say, 'yes, by this point you'll be fine and you can return to normal'."

An estimated 32,000 Scottish children will be affected over the next decade, and families face losing an average of £12,000.

The changes will only affect those bereaved after April and charities say that fact has made it difficult to muster opposition.

A spokesman for the Department of Work and Pensions said the changes focus support in the period it is most-needed and make the system "easier to understand".

But those who have been through the loss of a partner worry that anyone else who loses a partner from next month will suffer because of the changes.

