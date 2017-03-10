Drugs worth £10,000 seized after houses raided in Fife

Two men were arrested and charged following searches in Methil and Buckhaven.

Raid: Police outside one of the properties in Fife. Police Scotland

Drugs worth £10,000 have been seized and two men arrested during police raids on houses in Fife.

On Thursday, police searched houses on Hazel Dene in Methil and Dean Walk in Buckhaven.

Officers seized more than 600g of cannabis, 120g of heroin and 22g of cocaine in the raids.

Men aged 36 and 49 were arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act and are due to appear in court on Friday.

Constable Ashley Tomlinson from the Levenmouth Community Investigation Unit said: "Tackling drug crime is a top priority here in Fife and we continue to have a zero tolerance policy towards all drug offences.

"We will continue to respond to the information we receive from the public and use all resources at our disposal to bring those involved in crimes of this nature to justice.

"If our communities have information on ongoing drug crime in their area, they can contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

