Hunt for hit-and-run cyclist after woman seriously hurt

A 56-year-old woman needed hospital treatment after being hit in Edinburgh.

Police are hunting for a cyclist who failed to stop after hitting a woman in Edinburgh.

The hit-and-run took place at around 5.25pm on Thursday at the pedestrian crossing on Chapel Street, near George Square.

The 56-year-old pedestrian, who fell to the ground and suffered a serious facial injury, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police are now trying to find the cyclist and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Constable Bob MacNeil from the road policing unit at Fettes Police Station said: "This collision resulted in the pedestrian sustaining a very painful injury that required medical attention.

"However, the cyclist did not stop to check on the woman or assist with our enquiries and we are now urging this female to contact us immediately.

"In addition, anyone who was in the area and witnessed this incident, or who has information that can assist with our inquiries is also urged to get in touch."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

