Teenagers charged with racist attack on taxi driver

The 17 and 14-year-old males are accused of assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

Taxi: Pair charged in connection with incident. Trim and Fowp

Two teenage boys have been charged with a racist attack on a taxi driver in Edinburgh.

The driver is said to have been robbed in a racially aggravated assault on West Pilton Place at around 6.55pm on Sunday.

On Friday, Police Scotland said a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy had been charged in connection with the incident.

The 17-year-old is due to appear in court on Monday and the 14-year-old is expected to be referred to the Children's Reporter.

Detectives say enquires are ongoing to trace others responsible for the incident and they are "confident" of making further arrests.

Detective inspector Paul Grainger, of Corstorphine CID, said: "Racially motivated crimes are completely unacceptable and they have no place in the north Edinburgh community.

"Detectives are dedicated to this enquiry and are working hard to identify other teenagers responsible. I am confident that we will be making more arrests in the days ahead.

"However, in order to fully investigate this incident we need the support of the local community in North Edinburgh.

"If you are have any information regarding this incident, or general information about hate crimes in the area, I would ask you to get in touch with police as soon as possible."

