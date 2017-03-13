Death of man in Edinburgh flat treated as 'suspicious'

Officers were called to the scene after the man was found seriously injured.

Gibson Terrace: Man died at scene. Google

The death of a man who was found with serious injuries is being treated as suspicious.

He was discovered after police were called to a property in Gibson Terrace in Edinburgh on Sunday evening.

Ambulance service personnel attended the scene near the Fountainbridge area and the man was treated but was later pronounced dead.

Police Scotland are treating the death as suspicious, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

They have appealed to members of the public who can assist with their inquiries to contact Police Scotland on the non-emergency number 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

