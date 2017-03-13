Woman who died during night cross-country race named

Heather Foggo died after falling ill on the Mighty Deerstalker Race in Innerleithen.

Heather Foggo: Runner died in cross country race. Facebook

A woman who died while competing in a cross country race in the Scottish Borders has been named.

Heather Foggo from Morpeth in Northumberland took ill on the Mighty Deerstalker event on Sunday.

She was treated at the scene by an off-duty paramedic and ambulance arrived, but the 48-year-old died on the way to hospital.

Ms Foggo is understood to have fallen shortly after crossing crossing a shallow creek a mile into the ten-mile course at about 6pm.

A spokesperson for organisers' Rat race Adventure said: "We are extremely saddened to confirm that a participant in our Mighty Deerstalker Event passed away yesterday.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased."

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The 48-year-old was treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service and was taken to Borders General Hospital. However, she passed away while en route.

"Enquiries are continuing, however there appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

The Mighty Deerstalker is considered one of Britain's most difficult night races and includes stretches over mountains and through rivers and forests.

Participants are asked to confirm they are fit to compete before taking part in the race.

