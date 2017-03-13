Man and two women held over death at flat in Edinburgh

A 41-year-old man was found with fatal injuries on Gibson Terrace on Sunday.

Gibson Terrace: Medics treated the man at the scene. STV

Three people have been detained over the death of a man in Edinburgh.

The 41-year-old was found with serious injuries after police were called to a property on Gibson Terrace opposite the Fountain Park complex on Sunday evening.

Ambulance service personnel treated the man at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

On Monday, a man and two women were detained in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said enquiries were continuing and urged anyone with information to call the non-emergency number 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

