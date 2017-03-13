Man seriously injured in attack by 'thuggish' gang

Three males assaulted the 32-year-old on Prestonfield Avenue in Edinburgh.

A man was left with serious head injuries after a "thuggish" assault by a gang of three males in Edinburgh.

The attack took place on Prestonfield Avenue at around 11.30am on Thursday.

The 32-year-old victim was initially approached by a man who had a weapon and tried to attack him.

Police say this attack was "unsuccessful" but two more males then became involved.

The attack was stopped when a friend of the victim confronted the suspects. All three left in an unknown direction.

Officers say the victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary before being released.

The first suspect is described as a white man, aged around 30, who had a slight build. He may have been wearing a top with the hood up.

The second suspect is a white male and is believed to be around 16 or 17. No description is available for the third suspect.

Detective constable Stephen Herd, of Gayfield CID, said: "This was a thuggish attack undertaken by three men in public view.

"Thankfully the victim only sustained a minor injury but the consequences of this assault could have been much more serious.

"We are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident. I would ask anyone who was in the Prestonfield Avenue area on the morning of Thursday, March 9, and saw this attack, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

