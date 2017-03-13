One in hospital as blaze rips through house in Fife
Firefighters rescued a number of people from the property in Cardenden.
A casualty has been taken to hospital after a blaze broke out at a house in Fife.
The fire began on Station Road, Cardenden, at around 2.20pm on Monday.
Firefighters rescued a number of people from the property and continued to tackle the flames on Monday evening.
The ambulance service dispatched a specialist team to the scene of the fire along with three ambulances.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 2.26pm today to attend an incident at an address on Station Road, Cardenden.
"We dispatched three ambulances, two managers and our special operations response team to the scene.
"One patient was taken to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy."
