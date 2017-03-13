Dogs take the lead in veterinary student interviews

A family of Labradors was drafted in to a university recruitment session.

Assessment: Dogs were brought in during group discussion. Edinburgh Napier University

A family of fox red Labradors have been given a key role in selecting new veterinary students at Edinburgh Napier University.

Simba, Tia and puppy Fern joined the interview panel during recruitment sessions at the university's Sighthill campus.

During a group discussion segment, academic staff assessed students vying for a place on the BSc (Hons) vet nursing programme by watching how they related to the Labradors.

University staff said having the dogs present helped gauge the ability of applicants to communicate with both animals and humans.

Jodie Smith, lecturer and programme recruitment officer, said: "Having dogs present in interviews, in particular good quality Labradors, tests the aptitude of potential students for dealing with animals.

"Their presence also helps the assessors hone in on candidates' intuitive skills for working with dogs, which make up a large proportion of the patients in any veterinary practice.

"Each year we have very tough competition for places on the BSc (Hons) veterinary nursing programme.

"Incorporating dogs into the selection procedure allows applicants to display their skills in an authentic setting and greatly helps the decision-making process."

