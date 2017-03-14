Three charged with murder over Edinburgh flat death

A man and two woman were arrested and charged over the incident on Sunday.

Gibson Terrace: Man found seriously injured. STV

Three people have been charged with murder over the death of a man in an Edinburgh flat.

The 41-year-old victim was found with serious injuries after police were called to a property on Gibson Terrace opposite the Fountain Park complex on Sunday evening.

Ambulance service personnel treated the man at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.

A man aged 36 and two women aged 34 and 39 were arrested and charged with murder.

They are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

